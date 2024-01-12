Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $186.71 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $186.71 million and approximately $45.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.