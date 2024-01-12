Critical Review: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.25 -$13.08 million ($0.38) -0.40 Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 12.23 -$107.76 million ($2.03) -98.78

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Technology. Aspen Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringBig, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -41.31% N/A -141.70% Aspen Technology -12.57% 1.83% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SpringBig and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SpringBig and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aspen Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $210.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than SpringBig.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats SpringBig on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

