CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS Health Price Performance
NYSE:CVS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 4,932,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
