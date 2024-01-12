Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 2,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

