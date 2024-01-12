Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $5.12.
About Dalata Hotel Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.