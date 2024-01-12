Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

