Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in December

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

