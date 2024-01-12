David A. Duffield Sells 62,731 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average is $237.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.