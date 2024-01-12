Decred Market Cap Hits $258.56 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.39 or 0.00037399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $258.56 million and $1.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00124427 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002231 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,777,533 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

