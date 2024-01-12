Decred Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Decred has a total market cap of $251.59 million and $2.28 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.95 or 0.00037513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002301 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,778,183 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

