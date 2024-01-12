Del Sette Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Innovator IBD 50 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,319. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.