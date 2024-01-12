Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,409 Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,995. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

