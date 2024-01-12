Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $88,785.36 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,041.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 902,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

