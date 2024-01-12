DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of at high end of $3.9-3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

XRAY stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

