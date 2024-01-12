Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a growth of 251.6% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DTGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 407,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

