Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. 329,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.