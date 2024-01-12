Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Cowa LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cowa LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,348. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

