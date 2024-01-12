Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Up 16.7%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 908,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 205,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

