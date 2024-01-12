DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,174,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,540,246 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $61.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

