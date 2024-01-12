dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in December

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $383.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $335.15 and a 1 year high of $388.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.45.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

