Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 106,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 68,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$25,665.00. In other news, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Also, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$124,950.00. Corporate insiders own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.