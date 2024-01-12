DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 241.0% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.31.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

