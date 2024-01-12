dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $156.31 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

