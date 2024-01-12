Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

DLNG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 17,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.42. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

