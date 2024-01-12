Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,980 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,214. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

