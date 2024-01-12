East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 18,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.