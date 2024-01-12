eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. eCash has a total market cap of $682.86 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00608682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00198097 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,605,785,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,605,842,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

