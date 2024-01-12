Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 41.7% in December

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elah Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELLH remained flat at $34.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Elah has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.
About Elah
