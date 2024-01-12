Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 41.7% in December

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elah Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELLH remained flat at $34.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Elah has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

