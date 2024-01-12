Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

