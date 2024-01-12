Eldad Maniv Sells 142,749 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Eldad Maniv sold 500 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $2,250.00.

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.4 %

TBLA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 621,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

