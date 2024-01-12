Eldad Maniv Sells 142,749 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Eldad Maniv sold 500 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $2,250.00.
Taboola.com Trading Down 1.4 %
TBLA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 621,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TBLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
