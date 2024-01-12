Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Elders Stock Performance

Shares of EDESY remained flat at $26.23 during midday trading on Friday. Elders has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.