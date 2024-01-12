Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 3,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.30 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

