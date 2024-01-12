Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Up 109.5% in December

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSN

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of MSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

About Emerson Radio

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.