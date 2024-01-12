Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Up 109.5% in December

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
