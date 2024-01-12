Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $7.70 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Energi has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $198,025.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00083025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00023268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 71,289,063 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

