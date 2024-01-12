Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.50. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,180 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

