EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

ENQUF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

