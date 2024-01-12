Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ENZN stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
