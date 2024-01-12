Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Epazz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,896,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,047. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Epazz
