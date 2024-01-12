Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (ACI, ATS, AXNX, BNED, CHEF, CRWD, DOCU, LCID, MRNA, MSFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 12th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

