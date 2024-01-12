Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (ACI, ATS, AXNX, BNED, CHEF, CRWD, DOCU, LCID, MRNA, MSFT)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 12th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.