Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 329 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,652 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

