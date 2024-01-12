Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,704 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 343,849 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

