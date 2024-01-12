ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading Up 4.6%

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 327,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,127,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 341,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

