Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $29.32 or 0.00067704 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.25 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,311.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.89 or 0.00613912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00352757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00204063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,004,896 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.