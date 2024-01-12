Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.74 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $303.11 billion and approximately $23.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,522.14 or 0.05893912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00083401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00028444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00023164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,181,390 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

