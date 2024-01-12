Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

