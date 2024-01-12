Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0688 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $123.22 million and $1.08 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,406,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

