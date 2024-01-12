Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 421 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $189.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

