FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) vs. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.61 $15.55 million $0.17 88.24 FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.53 $468.17 million $12.36 37.77

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kanzhun and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% FactSet Research Systems 22.60% 34.47% 14.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 FactSet Research Systems 2 7 1 0 1.90

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $434.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Kanzhun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

