FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

