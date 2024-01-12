First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,879. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

