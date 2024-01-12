First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,671,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,022,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 475,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.56.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

